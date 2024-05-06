Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.22 and last traded at $81.55. Approximately 5,919,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 17,872,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

