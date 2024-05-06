CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.33 and last traded at $55.55. Approximately 4,292,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,662,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

