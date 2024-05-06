Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.75. 23,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 790,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCRM. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,399,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

