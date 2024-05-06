Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.75. 23,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 790,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
