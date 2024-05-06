MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Down 3.4%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.76 and last traded at $150.12. 16,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 39,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.40.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

