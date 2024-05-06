Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,787 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,176 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

