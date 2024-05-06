Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $402.50. 1,445,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,482. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total value of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.