Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Teradata stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. 1,816,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,657. Teradata has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

