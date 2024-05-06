Insider Selling: 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells 38,551 Shares of Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $18,889.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
23andMe Price Performance
Shares of 23andMe stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 4,795,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,976. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $234.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
