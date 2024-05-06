Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. Purchases 531 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. acquired 531 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.06 per share, with a total value of $20,209.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of THFF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $450.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THFF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Financial by 1,184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.