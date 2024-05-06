Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $25.34

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $26.16. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 266,275 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.