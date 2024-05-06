Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 77.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 410,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 179,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

EW stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $85.09. 2,449,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

