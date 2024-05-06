Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $76.93 on Monday. 2,769,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,692. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.