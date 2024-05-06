Robert Kirk Williams Sells 19,084 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,213,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DFIN traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

