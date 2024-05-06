ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.32. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 3,144,110 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

