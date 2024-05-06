SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.68

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 258813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

SILV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

