Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. 574,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,733. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

