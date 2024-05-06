Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $257,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 83,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,378. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.