GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $31.39 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000966 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

