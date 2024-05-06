Gallacher Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. CWM LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Trading Up 0.7 %

BNTX traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.35. 1,094,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $125.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

