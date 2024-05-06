First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.82

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 16658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $942.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,255,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.