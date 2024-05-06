First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.82

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 16658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $942.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
