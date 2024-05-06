Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.93

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 78716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vital Farms Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares in the company, valued at $162,119,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,996. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $318,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

