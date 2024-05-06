Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.61. 2,147,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

