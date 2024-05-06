Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

SXI stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.64. 47,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,365. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50. Standex International has a 52 week low of $128.27 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Standex International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Standex International by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

