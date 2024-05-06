Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.13. The stock had a trading volume of 512,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $151.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

