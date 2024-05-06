Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.24. 2,361,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,359. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

