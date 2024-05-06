Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.09. 137,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,213. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

