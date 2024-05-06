Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,576,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter.

SMMD stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,112 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

