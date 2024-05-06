AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$7.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.88.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Trading Up 1.2 %

BOS traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,898. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$160.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.42 million. On average, analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.6962677 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.