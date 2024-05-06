AJOVista LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.71 on Monday. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

