AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 2,445 Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Village Super Market by 8.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $424.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $575.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

