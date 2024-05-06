3,289 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Acquired by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of PETQ opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $219.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.70 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

