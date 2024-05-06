BRF (BRFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, analysts expect BRF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRF Stock Performance

BRFS stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com raised BRF from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded BRF from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $3.55.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

