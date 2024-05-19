Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rises By 5.5%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.52 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics



Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

