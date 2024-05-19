CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Up 5.2% in April

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 226,600 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CareMax Stock Up 4.3 %

CMAX opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CareMax has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $10.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.87.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($25.82) EPS for the quarter. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 79.55%. The company had revenue of $151.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareMax will post -22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in CareMax by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,424,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 539,544 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of CareMax by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Featured Articles

