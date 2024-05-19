Analysts Set Expectations for Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

