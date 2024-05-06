CPI Card Group (PMTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect CPI Card Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Trading Down 2.8 %

CPI Card Group stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,850,633.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMTS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PMTS

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.