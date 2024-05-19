Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $46,811.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,053,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,980,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

