Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($7.67) EPS.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,088,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

