LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $24,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $224,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $256,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

