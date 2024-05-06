RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.93.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 63.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 39.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 719,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,126,000 after purchasing an additional 203,648 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $101.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

