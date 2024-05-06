Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Playtika alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTK

Playtika Trading Up 1.3 %

PLTK stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.