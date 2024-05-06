Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Emera Price Performance

EMA stock opened at C$46.94 on Monday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.11.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.2788927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is 80.39%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

