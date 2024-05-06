Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT at $70.73

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.73.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.25 and a beta of 0.60. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
