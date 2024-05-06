Certara (CERT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Certara has set its FY24 guidance at $0.41-$0.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Certara Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $17.60 on Monday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.
In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
