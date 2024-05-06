Gray Television (GTN.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

Shares of NYSE GTN.A opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

