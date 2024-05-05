AJOVista LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,251.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,284. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,279.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,182.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,496.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

