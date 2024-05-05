AJOVista LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 778,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,866. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
