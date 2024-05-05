Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 86.9% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $268.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.17 and its 200 day moving average is $265.42. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

