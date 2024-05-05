Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $79.26. 6,946,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,373. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.