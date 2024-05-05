iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,438. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

